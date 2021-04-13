sex crimes

Man Wanted in Sex Attacks on Jogger, Stroller Mom in Same NJ Community 24 Hours Apart

The most recent case involved a 34-year-old woman pushing her child in a stroller; she passed a man sitting alone in a vehicle. About a half block away, she heard footsteps behind her; she says it was the same man

rutherford pd sex suspect
Rutherford Police Department

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in at least two sex attacks on women in barely more than 24 hours in one New Jersey community.

In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, Rutherford police said the suspect is thought to be behind Thursday and Friday attacks last week on women in their late 20s to mid-30s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In the most recent case, a 34-year-old woman was walking north on Montross Avenue, pushing her child in a stroller, when she noticed a man sitting alone in a black pickup truck, authorities say. She strolled by him, paying him no mind.

Local

NYC Schools 44 mins ago

NYC Launches Free Summer Camp Program for K-12 Public School Kids: How to Apply

reopening 3 hours ago

NY to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative Test for Some Graduations

About a half a block later, the woman heard footsteps behind her. It was the man from the pickup truck, who asked her, "Are you single and if she was into ..." before the woman cut him off, police said. She kept walking; the man then reached between her legs from behind and squeezed her groin area, police said.

The suspect then fled, running south on Montross Avenue toward Donaldson Avenue.

The same man is suspected to be behind the butt grab of a 28-year-old jogger about 24 hours earlier on Carmita Avenue in the area of Donaldson and Woodward avenues, Rutherford police said. In that case, cops say the suspect was driving a vehicle -- it wasn't clear if it was the same pickup truck -- in the same direction the woman was jogging. He allegedly pulled up alongside her, leaned out the window and slapped her buttocks, authorities said.

No physical injuries were reported in either case. Anyone with information about the man or the vehicle seen in the photos in the Facebook post below is asked to call the Rutherford Police Department at (201) 939-6000 Ext. 1.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

sex crimesNew JerseyRutherford
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us