Man Wanted in Sex Attacks on Jogger, Stroller Mom in Same NJ Community 24 Hours Apart

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in at least two sex attacks on women in barely more than 24 hours in one New Jersey community.

In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, Rutherford police said the suspect is thought to be behind Thursday and Friday attacks last week on women in their late 20s to mid-30s.

In the most recent case, a 34-year-old woman was walking north on Montross Avenue, pushing her child in a stroller, when she noticed a man sitting alone in a black pickup truck, authorities say. She strolled by him, paying him no mind.

About a half a block later, the woman heard footsteps behind her. It was the man from the pickup truck, who asked her, "Are you single and if she was into ..." before the woman cut him off, police said. She kept walking; the man then reached between her legs from behind and squeezed her groin area, police said.

The suspect then fled, running south on Montross Avenue toward Donaldson Avenue.

The same man is suspected to be behind the butt grab of a 28-year-old jogger about 24 hours earlier on Carmita Avenue in the area of Donaldson and Woodward avenues, Rutherford police said. In that case, cops say the suspect was driving a vehicle -- it wasn't clear if it was the same pickup truck -- in the same direction the woman was jogging. He allegedly pulled up alongside her, leaned out the window and slapped her buttocks, authorities said.

No physical injuries were reported in either case. Anyone with information about the man or the vehicle seen in the photos in the Facebook post below is asked to call the Rutherford Police Department at (201) 939-6000 Ext. 1.