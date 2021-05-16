Bronx

Man Wanted for Assaulting NYC Woman After She Refused to Sleep With Him: NYPD

Police released a surveillance of a man who allegedly struck a woman in her home after refusing to sleep with the suspect.
A woman told police she was assaulted and robbed at her Bronx home earlier this month by a man she met online, the NYPD said over the weekend.

Police released images of the man in his late 20s who allegedly agreed to meet at the victim's home but became physically abusive when she declined his proposition for sex.

The man struck the 58-year-old woman several times and then robbed her of her cell phone before fleeing her home in the Melrose section of the Bronx, police said. She was taken to Lincoln Hospital.

It's been nearly two weeks since the alleged attack on May 5, and police hope the newly released video will help them track the man down.

