Man Vandalized Four NYC Synagogues in One Day With ‘Derogatory Phrases': Police

New York City police are searching for a man who allegedly wrote "derogatory phrases" at four synagogues over the weekend.

The suspect made graffitis using a marker at synagogues located in the Midwood section of Brooklyn on Saturday, according to police. He vandalized the first three synagogues at 1694 Ocean Avenue, 2822 Avenue J, 2201 Avenue L after midnight before finishing the spree at 1720 Avenue J.

Police say the suspect not only left graffiti at the last location but he also illegally entered the synagogue, damaged two cabinets and took approximately $20.

It's unclear if the NYPD is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

The man was captured on surveillance camera and police say he was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

