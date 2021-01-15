Man Toting Black Assault Rifle on NYC Sidewalk Stroll Terrifies Onlookers: Cops

Police are looking for a man seen walking calmly down a Bronx sidewalk, a black assault rifle with a high capacity magazine attached swinging by his arm, authorities said Friday.

The sighting came a day earlier around 3:30 p.m. on Webster Avenue. The man didn't appear to point the gun at anyone, but the presence of the rifle alone terrified anyone who happened to witness him walking by, police said.

The man was last seen walking toward East Gun Hill Road; cops released surveillance video of him (above). No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.