CRIME STOPPERS

Man Toting Black Assault Rifle on NYC Sidewalk Stroll Terrifies Onlookers: Cops

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are looking for a man seen walking calmly down a Bronx sidewalk, a black assault rifle with a high capacity magazine attached swinging by his arm, authorities said Friday.

The sighting came a day earlier around 3:30 p.m. on Webster Avenue. The man didn't appear to point the gun at anyone, but the presence of the rifle alone terrified anyone who happened to witness him walking by, police said.

The man was last seen walking toward East Gun Hill Road; cops released surveillance video of him (above). No injuries were reported.

Local

CRIME STOPPERS 17 mins ago

Man Wanted in Wild Scooter Attack on MTA Bus

Queens 1 hour ago

Man Arrested on Murder Charge in Bizarre Queens Case

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSBronxgun violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us