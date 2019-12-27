NYPD

Man Steals NYPD Officer’s Uniform From Her Locker, Says He Was ‘Promoted’

A man in Brooklyn has been arrested after he allegedly stole a New York City police officer's uniform from her locker.

Police say 28-year-old Baruch Ezagui broke into the 71st Precinct station in Crown Heights on Tuesday night and ransacked a female officer's locker before changing into her uniform, the New York Daily News first reported.

Ezagui told an officer that he had been promoted to detective and that he worked at the NYPD's headquarters at 1 Police Plaza, according to police.

Local

Tessa Majors 2 hours ago

‘Viciously Racist’ Robocalls Ring Barnard, Columbia Staff’s Phones Following Freshman’s Murder

Upstate New York 6 hours ago

NY Couple Sentenced for Scamming Friends, Investors Out of $760K

He was arrested right at the precinct and found to be in possession of drugs.

Ezagui was charged with criminal trespass, impersonation of police officer and possession of drugs and stolen property, according to the report.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYPDBaruh EzaguiOfficer Impersonation
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us