Man Steals NYPD Officer’s Uniform From Her Locker, Says He Was ‘Promoted’

A man in Brooklyn has been arrested after he allegedly stole a New York City police officer's uniform from her locker.

Police say 28-year-old Baruch Ezagui broke into the 71st Precinct station in Crown Heights on Tuesday night and ransacked a female officer's locker before changing into her uniform, the New York Daily News first reported.

Ezagui told an officer that he had been promoted to detective and that he worked at the NYPD's headquarters at 1 Police Plaza, according to police.

He was arrested right at the precinct and found to be in possession of drugs.

Ezagui was charged with criminal trespass, impersonation of police officer and possession of drugs and stolen property, according to the report.