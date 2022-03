Police are looking for a man who stole a giant M&M character from outside a New Jersey candy shop over the weekend.

The man was walking eastbound on Main Street around 1 a.m. Saturday and stole a yellow M&M Character Display from in front of Tracy’s Candy Shoppe before heading on his way, police in Hackensack said Wednesday.

They released surveillance video of the theft (above). Anyone with information is asked to call the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.