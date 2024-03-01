61-year-old man stabbed on subway in Bronx: Sources

A 61-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach aboard a subway in the Bronx, according to two law enforcement sources.

The victim was on a southbound 4 train at the 167th Street station in the Highbridge neighborhood after 3 p.m. when the violence broke out, the sources said.

The suspect ran off from the scene immediately after. He was believed to be wearing a black jacket.

It was not clear what led to the stabbing, nor was it known what was used to hurt the man. The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he is expected to survive, according to law enforcement sources.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.