Man Stabbed in Head in Unprovoked NYC Sidewalk Attack: Cops

It happened in broad daylight -- and there's no clear reason why

Police are looking for a man who stabbed a 49-year-old in the head in an unprovoked attack in the Bronx, authorities say.

The victim was walking on St. Paul's Place around 5 p.m. Sunday when cops say the attacker swooped in and stabbed him. No words were exchanged.

The suspect was last seen running south on Fulton Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital with a severe laceration to the head. No update on his condition was immediately available early Monday.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information on him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

