Man Shot Dead as Gunfire Breaks Out Near Times Square

A man was shot and killed after gunfire rang out in the Times Square area Thursday, police said, causing a stir through the popular tourist spot.

The shooting occurred near 44th Street and Eighth Avenue just after 5:30 p.m., according to police. It was not clear what led up to the shooting, but a 22-year-old man was struck by a bullet in the right side of his chest.

The victim then ran a block away before going into a deli on West 43rd Street and telling the cashier to call the police. He then left the shop and collapsed on the sidewalk outside. He suffered critical injuries and was taken to Mt. Sinai West Hospital, where he died, police said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

There was a sprawling crime scene with a large police presence outside of a Shake Shack, where the gunfire took place, according to police. It was not clear how many shots were fired.

Security camera footage from nearby showed crowds scrambling on the sidewalk to get away from the commotion.

No arrests have yet been made, and police are searching for two people in connection with the shooting.