Man Sentenced for Gunning Down 15-Year-Old Getting Off NYC Bus in 2018

Atekel Donaldson, 26, pleaded guilty in December to manslaughter in the first degree and was sentenced to 17 years in prison

A Queens man was sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars for the death of a 15-year-old getting off of a city bus in Far Rockaway in February 2018, the Queens District Attorney's Office announced.

Atekel Donaldson, 26, and from Far Rockaway, pleaded guilty in December to manslaughter in the first degree and was subsequently sentenced to 17 years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Wednesday.

According to the charges, on Feb. 8, 2018, shortly after 4 p.m., Donaldson approached 15-year-old Youssef Soliman as he was getting off of a city bus on Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway.

Donaldson shot Soliman twice, striking him in the hand and torso, killing the teen.

“A teenager’s life was senselessly cut short by gun violence, which continues to steal family, friends, and loved ones from our communities. We cannot relent until we end the plague of illegal guns on our streets," Katz said.