New Jersey

Man Scales Towering Ride at Seaside Heights Pier; Aviation, Repelling Teams Responding

Authorities believe the trespasser to be the same man arrested after climbing up the Jet Star rollercoaster, the iconic ride submerged since Sandy, at the same pier in 2013

By Ted Greenberg

seaside heights climber
Seaside Heights Borough Administrator Chris Vaz

A man climbed a towering amusement ride at Seaside Heights’ Casino Pier Monday.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man has scaled a soaring ride at Seaside Height's Casino Pier, officials said Monday, climbing about 150 feet donned in red, white and blue.

Seaside Heights Borough Administrator Chris Vaz said the man climbed the Skyscraper ride. Police believe he must have started the journey around 5 a.m.

The police chief in Seaside Heights says the police aviation and repelling teams are responding. Authorities believe the trespasser to be the same man arrested after climbing up the Jet Star rollercoaster, the iconic ride submerged since Sandy, and planting an American flag at the same pier in 2013 -- and possibly again as recently as February.

Local

phase II 2 hours ago

NYC Reopening Hits Highest Gear Yet as Outdoor Dining, Shopping, Playgrounds & More Return

Yonkers 9 hours ago

Fireworks Blamed for Fire That Left 6 NY Families Homeless

An American flag appeared at the top of the Skyscraper ride Monday, though it wasn't clear if the man put it there.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jerseyseaside heights
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us