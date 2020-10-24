The Bronx

Man Rescued After Falling 12 to 15 Feet in NYC Sidewalk Collapse

New York City firefighters rescued a man Saturday after a sidewalk partially collapsed, sending him tumbling 12 to 15 feet into a hole.

The collapse happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Third Avenue in the Belmont section of the Bronx, officials said. Firefighters were able to get to the man from the basement of a dentist’s office.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital and was listed in serious, but stable, condition.

The Department of Buildings said the section of sidewalk was in disrepair and located above an extended portion of a building’s basement. The building containing the dentist’s office was ordered vacated until repairs are made, and the owner was ordered to immediately install a fence around the sidewalk.

