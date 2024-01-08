Man reportedly buried after Long Island trench collapse

A rescue mission was underway on Long Island to try and reach a man reportedly buried after a trench collapse.

Emergency crews rushed to a residence in Head of the Harbor following a 911 call made around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, according to local authorities.

Departments from all over Suffolk County were assisting in the operation, which officials admitted was in a recovery phase.

The area is fairly remote, with only a handful of roads surrounding the location. A neighbor told News 4 they believed the homeowner was in the process of building a barn.

Additional details of the ongoing situation were limited as authorities continued their recovery efforts.