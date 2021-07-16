Manhattan

Man Punches 72-Year-Old Woman at Midtown Subway Station: Police

A 72-year-old woman was transported to the hospital after a man randomly punched her in Midtown.

New York City police say they're searching for the suspect who struck the woman in the head as she exited the East 59th Street train station around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

First responders took the woman to the hospital where she was treated for a contusion over her right eye and bruising through her body.

Local

eviction moratorium 1 hour ago

EXPLAINER: Will Eviction Relief Efforts in New York and New Jersey Be Enough?

Fair Lawn 4 hours ago

Uh-Oh Oreos: Nabisco Cookie Plant in NJ, One of Just Three in U.S., Is Shutting Down

It's unclear if any words were exchanged between the two before the violent attack. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Manhattancrime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us