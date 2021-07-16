Man Punches 72-Year-Old Woman at Midtown Subway Station: Police

A 72-year-old woman was transported to the hospital after a man randomly punched her in Midtown.
New York City police say they're searching for the suspect who struck the woman in the head as she exited the East 59th Street train station around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, causing the victim to fall to the ground.
First responders took the woman to the hospital where she was treated for a contusion over her right eye and bruising through her body.
It's unclear if any words were exchanged between the two before the violent attack. No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.
