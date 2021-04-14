Man Makes Anti-Asian Statements Before Trying to Punch Woman in Midtown: NYPD

In the latest attack against people of Asian descent in New York City, police say a man tried to punch a 25-year-old woman in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The victim told police that she was walking down 1st Avenue near East 57th Street around 1 p.m. when a stranger made anti-Asian statements towards her and "attempted to strike her with a closed fist," the NYPD said Wednesday. The woman was unharmed and the man fled the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made and the man has not been identified. Police said the man was last seen wearing a three-quarter length black jacket, dark colored pants, black sneakers and walking a dog.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force has been alerted and an investigation is ongoing.