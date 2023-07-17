Man indicted in deadly subway stabbing at Manhattan station: DA

The man who allegedly stabbed a subway rider to death at a Manhattan station was indicted on murder charges, the district attorney announced.

Claude White, of the Bronx, faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of third-degree robbery in connection with the stabbing death of 32-year-old Tavon Silver aboard a southbound 4 train just after 4 a.m. on June 17, according to police and court documents.

The 34-year-old White started arguing with Silver about drugs, court documents state, then held him down and started hitting him. He then allegedly grabbed a steak knife that Silver had on him and stabbed the victim twice in the chest.

The DA's office alleged that White then took drugs from Silver's bag and got off the train at the 23rd Street station, throwing the knife used in the attack into the subway tunnel and tossing his sweatshirt in the trash. Police were called after the train pulled into the Union Square station and Silver was found by a passenger who alerted the conductor.

Silver was rushed to the hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries. White was arrested two days after the attack, with blood stains on his pants.

Attorney information for White was not immediately clear.