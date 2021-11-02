Man in Creepy Mask Wanted in Manhattan Axe Attack: Cops

Police are looking for a man in a creepy mask who allegedly threatened to kill a 51-year-old man in front of a cafe on Broadway, on the Upper West Side, then hit him on the left arm with an axe Monday night, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect was wearing a Halloween-type mask over his COVID face mask during the attack, which happened just after 10 p.m. It wasn't clear what provoked it.

Cops say the suspect ran into the 59th Street/Columbus Circle subway station afterwards. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Details on the axe-related injury to him weren't immediately provided by authorities.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.