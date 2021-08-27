Man in Black Opens Fire Into NYC Hair Salon, Hitting Girl and Woman, Video Shows

Cops are looking for a gunman in black seen on camera firing multiple shots directly into a Staten Island hair salon, earlier this week, grazing a 17-year-old girl in the head and hitting another woman in the buttocks, authorities say.

The shots were fired into Buosso African Hair Braiding on Victory Boulevard in the middle of the afternoon Wednesday, shortly before 5 p.m., police say.

Video released by police (above) shows two people walking along the street. One stops in front of a shop, presumably the salon, and holds up his arm, which police say was holding the gun. The footage then turns inside the salon, where the gunman is clearly seen holding the weapon and firing it directly inside.

The 17-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to her head, while a 35-year-old woman was wounded in the buttocks. It wasn't clear who the gunman may have been targeting, nor was it clear why he opened fire in the first place.

Both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK. The shooter ran off westbound on Victory Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.