Sex Crime

Man Gropes 5-Year-Old Girl, Exposes Himself to Her at Brooklyn Laundromat: Police

NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly groped a 5-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn laundromat before exposing himself to her.

The disturbing incident occurred Tuesday around 11 a.m. at a laundromat at the intersection of Ralph Avenue and Farragut Road in Canarsie, according to police. The girl was with her mother when the stranger approached her, and forcibly grabbed the young girl's rear end.

The man then allegedly exposed himself to the girl, and told her not to say anything. He then left the laundromat.

The child was not physically hurt from the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police released images of the man (above) and ask anyone with information regarding the suspect to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

This article tagged under:

Sex CrimeBrooklynCanarsie
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us