Man Gets in Fight With 2 Women on NYC Subway Platform, Stabs 1 in Back: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say stabbed a 30-year-old woman in the back on a Bronx subway platform after she and another woman got into a fight with him.

Cops say the man got into a physical altercation with the stabbing victim and a 28-year-old woman in the Jackson Avenue 2/5 subway station around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. It's not clear what sparked that fight, but it turned violent.

At some point, police say the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the 30-year-old woman in the back. He then leaped into a northbound No. 5 train and got away.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.