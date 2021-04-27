Man Found Dead Inside Plastic Bag in Manhattan Apartment

A 37-year-old man was found dead inside a plastic bag in a Manhattan apartment late last week, and police said Tuesday they're investigating the case as a homicide.

No details on the autopsy report were immediately available. Police have not released the victim's name either.

He was found around 3 p.m. Friday in an apartment at a seven-story building on Saint Nicholas Avenue in Harlem by officers who were responding to a 911 call. It's not clear who made that emergency call.

No arrests have been made, nor have any details been released on a potential suspect. The NYPD says its investigation is ongoing.