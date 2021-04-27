Manhattan

Man Found Dead Inside Plastic Bag in Manhattan Apartment

No arrests have been made, nor have any details been released on a potential suspect

police tape
Shutterstock

A 37-year-old man was found dead inside a plastic bag in a Manhattan apartment late last week, and police said Tuesday they're investigating the case as a homicide.

No details on the autopsy report were immediately available. Police have not released the victim's name either.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He was found around 3 p.m. Friday in an apartment at a seven-story building on Saint Nicholas Avenue in Harlem by officers who were responding to a 911 call. It's not clear who made that emergency call.

Local

Wildwood 16 mins ago

‘Repeated' COVID Violations Close Wildwood Bar for Entire Summer

COVID-19 2 hours ago

CDC Expected to Relax Mask Guidance — But Will NYC Make the Change Right Away?

No arrests have been made, nor have any details been released on a potential suspect. The NYPD says its investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanCRIME STOPPERSHarlemhomicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us