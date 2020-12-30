JFK Airport

Man Flees JFK After Being Caught With Gun, But Leaves Behind All of His ID

The Brooklyn resident abandoned his shoes, suitcases, cash and three pieces of ID when he fled

107094863
Getty Images

If you're going to run away from law enforcement, it's best not to leave behind at least three pieces of ID so they can come find you later.

That's what happened when a man fled JFK Airport after TSA screeners found a loaded 9mm handgun in his carry-on bag, the agency said Wednesday.

Once screeners spotted the gun during a routine scan Monday and asked the man to step aside, he ran out of the terminal, got into a taxi and left, TSA said.

News

Hayden Harris 13 hours ago

Fort Drum Soldier, 16-Year-Old Boy Charged With Murder in Case of Corporal Found in NJ Snow

COVID-19 3 hours ago

Cuomo Weighs Javits Reactivation as NY Hospitalizations Soar; U.K. Variant Detected in U.S.

But in his haste, he left his shoes behind. And his money. Plus his suitcases. Not to mention three pieces of ID -- his boarding pass, a New York learner's permit and his passport.

“Fleeing the checkpoint does this man no good,” John Bambury, TSA’s federal security director for the airport, said in a statement. “It was foolish of him to run. We know who he is and he now faces a stiff financial federal civil penalty.”

The Brooklyn resident was ticketed to fly to Atlanta.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

JFK AirportTSA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us