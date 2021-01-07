Upper East Side

Suspect in Custody After Bathroom Standoff With NYPD at Sloan Kettering Hospital

An armed suspect who had barricaded inside a bathroom in the emergency room of Sloan Kettering Hospital has been taken into police custody, according to police.

The suspect, who has not been identified, told police he fired multiple rounds inside the Upper East Side hospital's ER bathroom, a senior law enforcement source told NBC New York. Police confirmed that the suspect was indeed armed with a weapon, and said that no hostages were involved.

Police were working to confirm whether any shots were fired.

It was not immediately clear what time the suspect holed up inside the bathroom, but police sent a tweet just after 10 p.m. advising people to avoid the area near the hospital on East 67th Street. The 19th Precinct tweeted after midnight that the suspect was in their custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

Upper East SideManhattanMemorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
