Man Drags Woman by Her Feet in Brutal Subway Elevator Assault, Video Shows

A 36-year-old woman was getting in a New York City subway elevator with her utility cart when a man approached her, appeared to scream in her face and brutally assaulted her.

As seen in a surveillance video released by police on Wednesday, the man began punching the victim multiple times after she pushed him away, knocking her to the elevator floor at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station in Harlem. He then dragged the woman out of the elevator by her feet and stole $50 in cash, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The assault, which occurred in the late evening of Nov. 1, left the victim with swelling to her face but she refused medical attention, police said.

No arrests have been made and police asked anyone with information to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline.