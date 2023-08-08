Man dies after trying to flee Manhattan Bridge crash: Police

A man died after he tried to run away following a car crash on the Manhattan Bridge, according to police.
The two-vehicle crash happened at around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the lower lever of the bridge. Investigators said that's when one of the drivers tried to flee on foot -- but somehow fell down an incline, going down to Henry and Forsyth streets in the Lower East Side below.
The 25-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
There's no word on what caused the crash or why the man tried to get away. No other injuries were reported.
