Man Dies After Pushed Onto Tracks by Parolee During Fight at UWS Subway Station: Sources

A man was pushed onto the tracks at an Upper West Side subway station while fighting with another man and later died from his injuries, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

The friction between the two started while they were on a southbound No. 1 train. Their heated exchange spilled out onto the platform at 96th Street around 2 a.m. Friday, law enforcement sources told NBC New York. As the ensuing altercation came to blows, one of the men was allegedly pushed onto track bed.

NYPD officers from across the platform saw the 34-year-old man get pushed down onto the tracks, and an officer ran over to bring the 28-year-old suspect into custody.

Police said the victim suffered serious head injuries from the fall. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where he died, according to police. No train ever hit the victim.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The 28-year-old is being questioned in police custody as possible charges are determined. Law enforcement officials said that he was paroled in March 2022 for a robbery.