Man dies after being found unconscious and bleeding on floor of E train car: NYPD

An investigation is underway after a man was found unconscious and bleeding on the floor of a E train subway car in Queens Tuesday night, the NYPD said. The 19-year-old later died at the hospital from his injuries.

The NYPD said officers responded to a 911 call for help at the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue station in Jamaica just after 9 p.m. When they arrived, they saw the man lying on the floor in between cars of a northbound E train bleeding from his head.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he later died, according to authorities.

Police said foul play is not suspected. A witness reported the victim riding between cars, according to the NYPD.

"What happened was not only unsettling and tragic, it was preventable," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement to NBC New York. "In a public information campaign that began this summer, students speaking to other young people said it best: ‘Ride Inside, Stay Alive’.”

The medical examiner is determining the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The man's name has not been released.