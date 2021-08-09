Man Arrested in Beating Death of 91-Year-Old Found Tied Up in NYC Garage

Police say they have the man in custody responsible for the brutal murder of a 91-year-old man found dead last week, tied up in his own garage in the Bronx.

New York City police officers thought they were responding to a robbery attempt on Aug. 3, but instead, they found the body of Nicholas Rappa who had been beaten and tied up in his own garage.

Investigators say 32-year-old Luis Bonilla used electrical cords to bound Rappa's hands and left him with injuries to his head and arms at his Bronx home on Wickham Avenue near Waring Avenue.

Officers said they received a 911 call about a robbery in progress at the location just after noon on Tuesday. When they arrived, Rappa was already unresponsive.

While the events that led up to the violent beating of the 91-year-old man are still unclear, a family friend told NBC New York that he tried to intervene but the suspect took off. Police say the suspect was wearing an orange and white construction vest and left in a white pickup truck.

Authorities announced Bonilla's arrest on Monday, saying the Bronx man faces charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery and assault.

The NYPD had previously announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. It was immediately clear how police tracked down Bonilla, and information for his attorney was not made available.

Neighbors say the victim was a mainstay in the close-knit Pelham Gardens neighborhood and lived in the home with his 95-year-old wife for decades. His sudden and violent death has left the community in fear.

"It's very scary because you know this neighborhood is so quiet. The gentleman was so friendly. He talks to everybody. He talks to my kids. This is a shock," Tanya Zondo said.