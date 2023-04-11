Man Arrested for Deadly Stabbing of 18-Year-Old Aboard D Train in Brooklyn: Police

The man believed to be responsible for the stabbing death of an 18-year-old aboard a D train in Brooklyn after the pair got into an argument has been arrested, police said.

Mark Smith was charged Tuesday with manslaughter, assault and two counts of weapon possession for the late-night stabbing of teen Isaiah Collazo, according to police. Attorney information for the 25-year-old Smith was not immediately available.

Officers had responded to a 911 call about a stabbing on a northbound train as it entered the Fourth Avenue and Pacific Street station, by Barclays Center downtown, around 11:30 p.m., where the victim was found after having been knifed in the gut, police said.

Collazo was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the initial investigation, Collazo got into an argument with Smith on the train. It wasn't clear what they fought about, but the dispute turned violent, and Smith allegedly stabbed Collazo with an unknown object. The suspect got off the train when it pulled into the station, headed up to the street and ran off.

No weapon was recovered from the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.