Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Return in Full, With Crowds and Balloons

After a one-year pandemic switch to a largely virtual affair, the full Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will return in 2021, with spectators and high-flying balloons, the company and New York City officials said Wednesday.

Details on public viewing locations and access rules are still to be announced, and will be managed by the city when the time comes, likely in November.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

But Macy's said all volunteers and staff will have to be vaccinated, and will have to wear masks (with some exemptions for performers). It will also reduce the number of parade participants by as much as 20%.

Yet to be determined, Macy's said, is whether the traditional pre-parade balloon inflation event will take place.

The parade will be televised on WNBC locally, and NBC nationally, from 9 a.m. to noon ET on Nov. 25.