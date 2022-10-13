Lucy the Elephant, and Her $2 Million Makeover, Soon to Be Unveiled

What to Know The Jersey Shore landmark, Lucy the Elephant, had its metal skin replaced over the last 13 months because more than 50% of the exterior has degraded beyond repair. The six-story high statue in Margate closed for the renovations Sept. 20, 2021.

The executive director of the Save Lucy Committee, Richard Helfant, said the project took longer than expected and ran more than $1 million over budget.

The National Historic Landmark was built in 1881. The target for reopening was Memorial Day 2022, but Helfant said it is now scheduled to be unveiled by late November or early December.

In scaffolding for more than 13 months, the South Jersey beachside landmark, Lucy the Elephant, is finally coming out of its shell again after having all of its metal skin replaced.

The six-story high statue in Margate, New Jersey, was last seen Sept. 20, 2021 after architects determined it would be more cost effective to replace the metal siding than to try to restore it. Now, more than $1 million over its initial $1.4 million budget and one summer late, the National Historic Landmark will once again reign over the southern Jersey Shore as soon as next month.

The executive director of the Save Lucy Committee said the elephant will be cleared of its scaffolding by late November or early December. The pricey makeover and project delays were caused by several unforeseen setbacks, according to the executive director, Richard Helfant.

“Lucy is now in month 13 of what was supposed to be an eight-month project and close to $1 million over budget,” he sad. "But this hasn’t deterred us from forging ahead to bring this mammoth project to its successful completion. The project has had so many setbacks over the past year…everything from more damaged wood sheathing than originally estimated, weather related delays, a sprinkler pipe freeze up that caused flooding inside the elephant, and material deliveries due to supply chain issues we all face in our every day lives."

Built in 1881, Lucy was saved from demolition and moved a short distance from its original location in 1970. The National Historic Landmark on the Jersey Shore is one of the oldest roadside attractions in the country.

The overhaul was funded in part by a grant from the Preserve New Jersey Preservation Fund administered by the New Jersey Historic Trust.

During restorations, a weatherproof scaffolding was also built around Lucy. The initial reopening was supposed to be Memorial 2022.

To help cover the cost overruns, the Save Lucy Committee has launched a capital fundraising campaign called Lucy’s Life Preservers. Donors who contribute $1,000 will have:

their names inscribed on a bronze plaque permanently on display at the site

a commemorative Lucy Life Preserver gold plated pin

lifetime membership to the Friends of Lucy.

The campaign runs until December 31, 2022. For information about becoming a Lucy Life Preserver, email info@lucytheelephant.org or call 609-823-6473, ext. 5.