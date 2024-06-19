‘Love Island USA' to give Jersey Shore fans a chance to film an audition tape June 29

New Jersey fans of "Love Island USA" on Peacock will be able to get one step closer to being on the show thanks to an upcoming pop-up villa on the Jersey Shore.

Love Island USA, hosted by Ariana Madix, will be hosting an experience at the Jersey Shore on June 29. It will take place at Bar Anticipation at 703 16th Ave in Lake Como from 2-7 p.m.

At the pop-up villa, fans of Love Island USA, will be able to record an audition tape for the an upcoming season of the show. In addition, fans can also mingle with favorite ex-Islanders from previous seasons and get a chance to see what it feels like in the villa.

Participants much be 18 years or older and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Other experiences will take place in Los Angeles on June 14 and Chicago on June 22.