Reggie Jones

Longest-Serving Lifeguard Ever at Jones Beach Dies at Age 93

954694544
Getty Images

A World War II veteran who was the longest-serving lifeguard ever at Jones Beach State Park, working as a lifeguard every summer for 64 years, has died at age 93, Newsday reported.

Reggie Jones Sr., a retired teacher and wrestling coach, died on Jan. 30 in Rockville Centre, family members told the newspaper.

Jones worked every summer at Jones Beach on Long Island from 1944 to 2008.

Local

New York City 2 hours ago

Mayor Orders Probe After Women Accuse NYC Homeless Shelter Exec

Long Island 12 hours ago

Long Island Firefighters Rescue Dog That Fell Into Partially Frozen Pond

He passed a running and swimming test every year before missing the cut for lifeguards in 2009, when he was 81. “He never complained and just knew those were the parameters,” said his son Reggie Jones Jr., of Point Lookout, New York.

Jones served in the Navy during World War II and then went on to get bachelor's and master's degrees in education. He taught social studies for 32 years at Garden City Junior High School and also coached the school’s wrestling team for 11 years.

Jones made numerous lifesaving rescues while working as a lifeguard, his son said. “He never really embellished or made it more important than it was,” Jones Jr. said. “He thought he was doing his job. He wasn’t a showoff in that respect and wasn’t searching for hero worship.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Reggie JonesJones Beach State Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us