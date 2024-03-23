Long Island volleyball coach accused of raping teen player found dead: police

A Long Island volleyball coach accused of sexually assaulting one of his teenage players was found dead on Friday.

MTA police said Jason Maser, 22, was found after "intentionally" stepping in front of a Long Island Rail Road train around 10:30 p.m. in Syosset. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Maser died hours after appearing in court where he faced charges of rape, criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Prosecutors said Maser coached the 15-year-old girl at Sacred Heart Academy and B & B Volleyball Club.

Maser's attorney on Friday said they were "not in a position to comment."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.