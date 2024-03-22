Long Island volleyball coach accused of raping teenage girl on team

Police arrested a Long Island volleyball coach accused of raping a teen girl on the team he was in charge of.

Jason Maser, 22, faced a judge on Friday for allegations of raping a 15-year-old player earlier this year.

"We're not in a position to comment today. Obviously bail set was very high, we are going to get Jason out and we will deal with the case going forward," his attorney, John Carman, said.

Prosecutors claim Maser had sex with the teen girl twice.

"It's horrible, it's horrible when someone takes advantage of their position. These are kids," freshman parent Sheena Falloon said.

Maser was a coach at Sacred Heart Academy, an all girls Catholic school in Hempstead. Parents there were shocked to hear about the charges.

"I had a long talk with my daughter this morning and she's aware, but especially in these times you have to be extra careful and make your children aware because it's a possibility in the world we live in today," parent Angelo Marchica said.

Prosecutors said Maser coached the 15-year-old girl at Sacred Heart and B & B Volleyball Club.

"B & B takes this very seriously and as soon as we found out about it, he was terminated," the team's attorney, Oscar Michelen, said.

Michelen said it was the girl's parents who told the club about the inappropriate relationship. Maser was fired.

The club notifying parents of more than 400 other players.

"There was no one-on-one coaching sessions. His involvement with the program was always drills, practices and games with the entire team," the attorney explained.

In a statement, Sacred Heart said they "notified the appropriate authorities and offered all available resources to the family," and they took "immediate steps to ensure that the coach had no further access to Sacred Heart's premises or any school activities."

Nassau police are asking if there are any other victims and urging them to come forward.