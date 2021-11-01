Long Island Town's Schools Placed on Temporary Lockdown After Shots Fired at Golf Cart

Schools and town buildings in Huntington on Long Island were placed on lockdown Monday after shots were fired from a vehicle into a golf cart at a park, police said.

The shooting occurred at Heckscher Park around 9:30 a.m., with no injuries or arrests reported. Police said a worker was sitting in the golf cart at the time bullets started flying, and believe he was targeted.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The lockdowns affected Huntington's public schools, Huntington Town Hall, the Village Green and a senior center.

The shooter was in a vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

The lockdowns were lifted shortly after noon, and the park reopened with no sign of the trouble that took place.