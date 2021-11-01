Long Island

Long Island Town's Schools Placed on Temporary Lockdown After Shots Fired at Golf Cart

NBC Universal, Inc.

Schools and town buildings in Huntington on Long Island were placed on lockdown Monday after shots were fired from a vehicle into a golf cart at a park, police said.

The shooting occurred at Heckscher Park around 9:30 a.m., with no injuries or arrests reported. Police said a worker was sitting in the golf cart at the time bullets started flying, and believe he was targeted.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The lockdowns affected Huntington's public schools, Huntington Town Hall, the Village Green and a senior center.

The shooter was in a vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

News

vaccine mandate 18 hours ago

NYC Issues Warning to Those Faking Sick Over Mandate; 9K on Unpaid Leave as Vax Rate Soars

Plainsboro 9 hours ago

Marshals Nab 2nd Man Trying to Flee Country in ‘Targeted' NJ Pharma Exec Murder: Officials

The lockdowns were lifted shortly after noon, and the park reopened with no sign of the trouble that took place.

This article tagged under:

Long IslandSuffolk CountyHuntington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us