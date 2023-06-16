Long Island puppies suffer overdose symptoms after ingesting cocaine and fentanyl

Two puppies on Long Island had to be revived with Narcan after they somehow ingested cocaine and fentanyl, according to law enforcement.

The pair of 15-week-old Chihuahuas, named Freddy and Tanto, were brought to a local animal hospital while suffering from symptoms of what a a toxicology report revealed to be cocaine overdoses, the Suffolk County SPCA said. It wasn't clear how the two pups ate the opioids, but Narcan effectively reversed the overdose.

The county SPCA said that cocaine can be deadly to dogs.

On Thursday, 53-year-old Adam Dziomba was charged with two counts of animal cruelty, according to the county's SPCA. The Port Jefferson man was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.