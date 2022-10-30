Long Island

Long Island Park Ranger Shoots Man Armed With Knife: Police

Police investigate a shooting at Tanner Park Marina.
News 4

A shooting is under investigation on Long Island after police say a park ranger opened fire at a popular marina.

The incident unfolded after a complaint was made about a suspicious person at the Tanner Park Marina in Copiague, Suffolk County Police said.

A park ranger from Babylon arrived at the area around 4:45 p.m. Saturday and made contact with the individual.

Police said the reportedly suspicious man had a knife and lunged at the park ranger, who fired at the man, striking him in the chest. Details as to what transpired before the alleged lunge were not provided.

The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Police said the park ranger was also transported for evaluation.

