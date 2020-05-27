Long Island Man Charged With DWI Following Deadly Crash Involving 4-Year-Old Girl

A 19-year-old driver has been arrested following a crash that killed a 4-year-old on Long Island on Tuesday night.

Suffolk County police say Christian Yanes was driving on Fulton Street in Brentwood just before 7 p.m. when he struck Roussy A. Cabrera Fuentes in front of her home. The girl was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Yanes was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, according to police. It's unclear if additional charges are pending.

He was being held overnight at the police precinct and is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.