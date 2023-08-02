Long Island little league softball team makes World Series

The Massapequa International Little League softball team is headed to the World Series, a first in their league’s history and these girls couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Sienna Erker.

“We would have never thought we would make it,” said Emma Brown. “But here we are.”

These twelve girls, 12 years old and younger, showed talent, grit and resilience to win at the sectional, state, and regional levels. They are on a 15-0 winning streak, a remarkable run considering this team was only formed three months ago.

“We had our try out and we took the best players from each of our six teams,” said coach Joe Fackler. “You’ve got other teams that have been playing together two, three to four years. They’ve only been playing a couple months that’s it.”

When we asked the players why they think this team has been so successful, player Eden Tesoriere mentioned the team’s ability to come back even while losing.

“We start to get down but then we all lift each other back up,” explained Tesoriere. “And we all work together to get what we want and now we are here.”

After besting the other five teams in their region, known as Mid-Atlantic, the girls will now head to Greenville, North Carolina where they will face some of the best softball players in the world.

Unfazed by the competition, the girls told NBC New York they are just excited to play more softball

“It’s insane, I’m so excited,” said Erker who only started playing softball this spring, after having played baseball for many years. “It’s unbelievable these bonds are crazy and we haven’t been together for that long.”

Last year the Massapequa Coast baseball team became the first in their little league to get to the World Series. But right now it’s all about the girls and their awe-inspiring run.

“The ride here has just been incredible we can’t wait to see what’s next, said Fackler. “Hopefully we bring home the World Series back to Massapequa.”