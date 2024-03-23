Long Island house party ends in deadly shooting of 19-year-old

A Long Island house party came to a deadly end when two teenage victims were shot, one fatally.
Police in Suffolk County said the shooting happened Friday night at a home on Ackerson Boulevard in Bay Shore.
Cops said when they arrived at around 9 p.m., there were nearly 50 people in attendance. They found 19-year-old Sean Mills and a 17-year-old girl shot outside.
Mills did not survive, according to authorities. The teen girl was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
There were no arrests as of Saturday. The investigation is ongoing.
