Scorned Long Island custodian threatens mass harm against school district, police say

A 57-year-old custodian who was recently passed over for a promotion has been arrested for allegedly making a threat of mass harm against the Long Island school district that employed him, Suffolk County police say.

Jimmy Martin, a custodian at the Cold Spring Harbor School District, was taken into custody at his Huntington home late Wednesday and is expected to be arraigned in Central Islip later Thursday.

According to police, Martin applied for a promotion at work last week. The nature of the job wasn't clear, but cops say that when Martin was informed he didn't get it, he allegedly threatened the school district while speaking to co-workers on two separate occasions, three days apart.

A school administrator was told about the threats Wednesday and contacted police, leading to Martin's arrest.

Attorney information for him wasn't immediately clear.