83-year-old targeted in Long Island Microsoft scam

Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a tech scam that targeted an 83-year-old Long Island man, Nassau County police said Tuesday.

The alleged crime in question dates back to mid-January but the defendants, 47-year-old Rong Chen of Fresh Meadows and 46-year-old ZhenSheng Yu of Syosset were arrested Monday.

According to detectives, the duo sent a notification to the 83-year-old's computer around 1 p.m. Jan. 18 indicating that the device had been compromised and he should call the provided number on the screen for assistance.

When he did, the person who answered the phone claimed to work for Microsoft and told the victim suspicious activity had been detected on his phone and personal bank account. The individual asked the 83-year-old to withdraw $16,000 in cash to rectify the problem. The victim complied, and a man showed up to collect the funds the next day.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The day after that, they bilked him again -- this time $15,000 -- with the same ruse. Police say the victim was contacted again but by the third contact had wisened up to the scam. He refused to comply and called the police.

Yu is expected to be arraigned later Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead. Chen was arraigned Monday. Information on possible attorneys for them wasn't immediately available.

Anyone with information on the scam is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.