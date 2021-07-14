Long Island Bus Driver Charged With DWI After 2 Accidents With Young Campers on Board

A bus driver who was transporting scouts to a Suffolk County camp has been charged with driving while intoxicated after she allegedly got into two accidents on Tuesday.

Riverhead Town police say 61-year-old Diane Juergens was driving the bus with children and Baiting Hollow Scout Camp staff members on board when she became involved in two separate accidents on Sound Avenue near Oak Hills. Officers found that Juergens was driving "while having possible altered mental status or under the influence," and she left the scene of both incidents.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The bus belonging to 1st Student Bus Company of Hicksville was impounded and cops arrested the driver from Ridge, Long Island.

Juergens was charged with one count of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, two counts of Leaving The Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident and ten counts of Endangering The Welfare of A Child. It was unclear whether she has a legal representative who could comment on the charges.