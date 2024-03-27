Long Island official wants to deputize residents with gun licenses during emergencies

A Long Island county official is putting out a call to all licensed gun owners, looking to deputize armed residents and allowing them to respond during emergencies.

It was an advertisement in Newsday earlier in March that prompted questions, stating that Nassau County was looking for citizens to fill provisional special deputy sheriff positions. County Executive Bruce Blakeman said that the deputy sheriffs wouldn't have any authority unless a state of emergency has been declared.

"I have a background in homeland security, so I know the most important thing you can do is plan for any emergency," Blakeman said Wednesday.

He said he is looking to build an army, or reinforcements, of sheriffs deputies that can only work during states of emergency – like Superstorm Sandy.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"They would not be doing any patrolling. They would be protecting infrastructure," the county executive said.

There are several job requirements listed, including being between 21 and 72 years old, have a pistol license and pass a background check. Those with law enforcement or military experience were encouraged to apply.

Neither the police or sheriff’s union commented Wednesday.

Despite the requirements, some have concerns about giving private citizens badges when the rules aren’t clearly defined.

"I just keep picturing a western movie. This is Nassau County, we are not the Wild West," said District Legislator Delia Deriggi-Whitton, a Democratic leader in the county.

Deriggi-Whitton blasted the plan saying that Nassau County has 2,500 well-trained police officers who have a billion-dollar budget. She also said the provisional deputies are wholly unnecessary.

But residents had a lot to say about the proposal.

"Being a good citizen is what it is. We are business owners, we have to make sure the community [and] everything is OK, and do what we can," said barbershop owner Romaine Chambers, who said he would love to help Blakeman if he could get his pistol license — which he has already applied for.

Others saw differently, with some questioning the training and preparedness the deputy sheriffs would have.

"You give a yahoo with a gun the same responsibility, doesn’t add up. You will have problems beyond comprehension. Leave law enforcement to the law enforcement professionals," said Patricia Harper, of Sea Cliff.

Blakeman said deputies would get paid $150 per day of work they put in. There have already been 70 applicants. The deadline to apply is Monday, April 1.