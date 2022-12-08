Woman Driving BMW Terrorized, Passenger's Throat Cut in LIE Road Rage Confrontation

Cops are investigating a road rage confrontation on the Long Island Expressway that ended with a man at the locked door of a woman's stopped BMW -- and a passenger cut in the throat when he found another way inside, police say.

Suffolk County police say the woman was driving a 2007 BMW west on the highway, between exits 63 and 64, around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday when she got involved in some sort of road rage incident with a man driving another car in the same direction. Both vehicles got off the LIE at exit 63 and stopped for a light at Express Drive North.

That's when cops say the man got out of his vehicle, approached the BMW and tried to open the woman's door. It was locked, so he reached into the open back window to grab her, but a man in the back seat grabbed his arm, according to police. A struggle ensued, and the man got the passenger's throat, causing a four-inch laceration, police said.

The woman driving the BMW heard all the commotion and drove through the red light to escape. She kept driving until she got to a City MD office on Ocean Avenue, where she sought help, police said. Her passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

The attacker, meanwhile, got back into his car at some point and drove off. He is described as being in his mid-30s to 40s with a medium build, brown eyes and brown curly hair. Police say his vehicle was described as being a royal blue four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda 3 or 6, with yellow New York plates. There may have been a woman in the car, too.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.