LI Woman Unloading Groceries Killed When Car Rolls Back Down Driveway With Husband Inside

An 80-year-old woman died Thursday after her 84-year-old husband accidentally ran her over with their car in their own driveway, police said.

The incident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. at the couple's Ronkonkoma home on Hawthorne Avenue, Suffolk Country Police said. Marisa Orlando was unloading groceries from the trunk when the 2014 Toyota Camry rolled in reverse backwards and struck her.

Her husband, Pietro Orlando, was in the driver's seat at the time. He was not injured, and police said they are not considering the incident to be criminal in any way.