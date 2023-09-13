LI duo accused of animal cruelty after emaciated dogs found with insect-ridden wounds: SPCA

What to Know A Long Island duo is facing a number of animal cruelty-related charges after their three dogs were found in an emaciated states with insect-ridden wounds, the Suffolk County SPCA announced Wednesday.

Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA, said that its detectives charged Marthe Thelusma, 45, and Didier Castan, 45, of Central Islip, with multiple misdemeanor charges for failure to properly care for their three dogs.

Allegedly, detectives found the dogs emaciated with their ribs showing and had raw open painful wounds both in and on their ears, with two of the dogs having insects embedded in their wounds.

The dogs were taken to a local animal hospital for treatment.

Additionally, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA, allege that the dogs were penned outdoors during a heat advisory.

Thelusma and Castan were arrested on Sept. 7. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 27.

Attorney information for the duo was not immediately known.