Large Fireworks Over Hudson River Mistaken for Thunder in NYC

A loud rumbling sound across New York City that many assumed was a very long thunder as storms battered the tri-state area turned out to actually be a fireworks show.

New Yorkers took their concerns to social media after the fireworks started ringing out just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Some were woken up by the noise and found flashing lights for a huge fireworks display over the Hudson River. It sparked confusion as to why there's a late-night fireworks show in the city.

It's unclear who is responsible for the pyrotechnics, which are illegal in New York City unless an FDNY permit is issued.

The show was seen from Midtown and heard all the way in Brooklyn and Long Island City, Queens.

Anyone know why this just woke up me and my wife? Some casual 11pm Hudson River #fireworks in #NYC? pic.twitter.com/xwlScMn136 — MCMerriman (@mc_merriman) August 28, 2020