Suspicious Bag Cleared at LaGuardia After Evacuation of Terminal

LaGuardia Airport closed access to Terminals C and D for hours Thursday morning due to police activity, as a suspicious package forced the evacuation of Terminal D.

The Transportation Security Administration said a passenger's checked bag set off an alarm during screening. Explosives specialists examined the bag and recommended calling in the NYPD's bomb squad, TSA said.

The owner of the bag flew to Detroit as scheduled and was being questioned there, TSA added. Airport sources tell News 4 the bag's owner claimed white powder found inside was a chemical for film development, but authorities are still testing it.

Just after 9 a.m., the airport tweeted that passengers could return to Terminal C via a walkway, and just before 9:30 a.m. the Port Authority said all the roadways had reopened. TSA also confirmed that the bag had been cleared.

Following earlier police activity at Terminal D, passengers diverted from Terminals C/D may now return to Terminal C via the 102nd St walkway. Shuttle buses are operating from Terminal B. PAPD and other representatives are on site for those needing assistance. — LaGuardia Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@LGAairport) July 9, 2020

NYC Emergency Management warned to "expect traffic delays, cancellations and a heavy presence of emergency personnel" on the Grand Central Parkway approaching the airport.

With limited communication, travelers took to Twitter to ask the airport what they should be doing.

@LGAairport what’s going on? We were evacuated from terminal D. Flight is supposed to leave in 2 minutes and there’s no update. @Delta #LGA — Nolan Taormino (@Nolan_Taormino) July 9, 2020

Others lamented being stuck in traffic for an hour or more due to the clogged - and now closed - roadways.

I have been stuck on the road to terminal D since 640am, still here at 745am — Tino (@SaNaMeDiO7) July 9, 2020

This is a developing story.